Jho Low not a punctual man, a liar — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in the trial of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday described infamous fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, as a person who is never punctual and a liar.

Former group managing director of Ambank, Cheah Tek Kuang, 72, told the High Court here that he never trusted the man.

“I can tell you what kind of a person he is, (he is a) person who was never punctual. If an appointment was at 1pm, he would come at 1.30pm.”

The 50th prosecution witness said this during cross-examination by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh on the 49th day of the trial of the former premier who faces seven charges pertaining to misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million.

Harvinder had questioned him about a conversation via Blackberry messenger between the former Ambank relationship manager Joanna Yu and a person believed to be Jho Low.

Cheah said he did not talk to Jho Low and did not know the conversation between Yu and the man.

“What she said to Jho Low, I don’t know. I don’t talk to Jho Low,” he added.

Replying to Harvinder’s question on whether the witness described Jho Low as a liar, he said, “A liar lah, I don’t like him, I detest him. Cannot get close to that kind of person,” he said.

Yesterday, the witness told the High Court that he met Jho Low at Najib’s house in Jalan Langgak Duta pertaining to the former prime minister’s request to open bank accounts in Ambank.

Also testifying at yesterday’s proceeding was former SRC company secretary Chee Suwen and senior assistant registrar of the Civil High Court, S. Mageswary.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million. The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama