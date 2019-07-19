Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival is back with more international and local acts on Sept 27, 28

KUCHING: The Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival will make a bigger comeback this year with performing artists from Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines to wow audiences on Sept 27 and 28.

The artists expected include Dave Brewer & The DooDaddies from Australia, Dawn Wong & The Shanghai Jazz Club from Singapore, Harvey Malaihollo and Saxx In The City from Indonesia and Sitti Navarro from the Philippines.

Among the local artists that can also be expected are Ning Baizura, Xanaduduo, Z Yan, Ushera, Nisa Addina and Swaiv.

This marks the third year the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) organises the annual event with an aim of giving prominence to the scenic Kuching Waterfront.

Three KWJF 2019 roadshows will be held at RH Hotel, Sibu on Aug 3, Damai Beach Resort, Kuching on Aug 17 and Marriott Resort & Spa, Miri on Aug 31.

This year, KWJF has chosen the digital route and collaborated with the Sarawak Pay app to promote the two-day event.

Those using the Sarawak Pay app can get a rebate of RM10 on each ticket, offering great savings to those purchasing in bulk with their friends and family.

This was announced during a press conference held at the Riverside Majestic Hotel, Astana Wing today.

This year, the organiser also unveiled the KWJF Street Mural, created by Sarawakian artist Leonard Siaw to promote the musical event.

Siaw has completed a colourful jazz-themed wall mural on the wall of the Riverside Majestic Hotel, Astana Wing, which is one of the official hotels of KWJF.

Launching the mural was Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in the presence of SEDC Commercial Sector deputy general manager Edwin Abit and Siaw.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the event, visit www.kuchingwaterfrontjazz.com and KWJF’s official Facebook page.