Ling: Wong’s resignation from State Cabinet a ‘smokescreen, orchestrated drama’

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong views the resignation of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh from the State Cabinet as an orchestrated drama by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“It is already publicly known that PSB (formerly UPP) is part of GPS (then BN Sarawak), from the time the party was first set up. The only difference is that they have not been officially accepted as a coalition party of GPS but in essence they are part and parcel of GPS,” Ling told The Borneo Post today.

Ling said that it is clear that from the last state election where PSB candidates stood as ‘BN direct’ candidates, and after winning the seats, Wong and Assistant Minister of Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil remained or were reappointed into the State Cabinet as full ministers.

“Nothing is clearer than the appointment and acceptance by the state ruling coalition of PSB in recognising the status of PSB,” he exclaimed.

Now that PSB’s president wanted to resign, Ling claimed that all the “drama” was just a smokescreen to disguise GPS as a strong and united coalition.

“Surely, there is every reason to suspect that GPS and PSB will work together in the coming 12th state election against their biggest challenge, PH Sarawak.

“PSB’s modus operandi may be to split the votes in helping GPS to secure the seats fallen to PH as there is growing support for PH in many rural seats, especially after PH took over the ruling power and after more than a year, they have started to adapt and accept the ruling party,” he claimed.

Ling believed that new blood was needed in the state administration.

“Give us five years to rule and give real meaning to the democratic system that we are practicing where a two-party system will evolve in Sarawak after the 12th state polls.

“I believe Sarawakians will expose them (PSB and GPS) and rally behind PH Sarawak for ‘Sarawak Baru’,” said Ling.