Luyang second largest state constituency

KOTA KINABALU: Luyang is the second largest state constituency in Sabah following the redelineation of electoral boundaries, which now includes Lido.

Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe estimated the electorate to increase from 21,000 up to 25,000 with the redelineation that moved Lido from Kapayan to Luyang state constituency.

With the passing of the constitutional amendment to lower the voting age to 18 and introduction of automatic voter registration, he expected the number of voters in Luyang to further increase up to 35,000.

Phoong, who is also Luyang assemblyman, said that to the media after meeting his new voters at a walkabout in Lido yesterday morning, the day after the Dewan Rakyat passed the motion of the proposed redelineation of electoral boundaries in Sabah.

He said the Bill not only involved adding 13 state seats, but also moved Lido to the Luyang constituency.

“Lido has 3,641 voters according to the 2016 electoral roll and the number would have exceeded 4,000 by now.

“This makes Luyang the second largest state constituency in Sabah.”

Phoong said he was aware of the longstanding issues in Lido, such as traffic congestion, lack of parking and frequent floods, and vowed to address the problems with the cooperation from all parties, including Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

He said a service centre would be set up in Lido as part of his commitment to serve the Lido community as well as set up scheduled service counter that allowed the public to check their blood pressure, among others.

Meanwhile, Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said DBKK would facilitate and assist Phoong to achieve his vision for the constituency.

“Our loyalty is with the government today and we will support the administration.”

On the other hand, Lido Square proprietor Tan Sri Dr T.C. Goh, JP said Lido Square is a private property which he owns but is known as a community centre.

He was glad to learn that a young elected representative, referring to Phoong, was in charge of the territory and was committed to solve the problems in the area.

Now that Lido is under Luyang constituency, Goh believed that the people could live and work in a better condition.

“There are about 400 hawkers operating 24 hours in Lido Square. There are bound to be a lot of problems.

“I look forward to working with the Mayor and YB Phoong in improving the issues.”

On the issue of flooding, Goh said the flood affecting Lido now was nothing compared to the old days.

“In the past, we had to use boats during floods at the main road.

“Now, water tends to overflow from drains within 30 minutes during heavy rain because of slow discharge.

“When the rain stops, the water will recede after 20 minutes.”

Nevertheless, he said the flood did cause a lot of complaints as it involved extra cleaning work.

“The situation now is better than the old days but there is still room for improvement.”