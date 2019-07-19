NRD receives over 100,000 applications for citizenships

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (NRD) have received 111,142 applications for citizenships from 2013 to 2018, Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said that, of the total, 26,222 applications had been rejected while 54,222 applications were still being processed, 24,327 were approved and 6,371 cancelled.

‘’Every application for citizenship is processed based on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which is detailed in accordance with the provision in Part 111 of the Federal Constitution, Citizenship Rules 1964 and related legislations such as marriage registrations, legitimacy of child, immigration regulations and others.

‘’The consideration towards the proof and support documents submitted by the applicants is carried out carefully on a case-by-case basis in appropriate turns before the decision is released,’’ he said in an oral question and answer session.

He was answering to a question from Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (PH-Tebrau) who wanted to know the number of applications for citizenships which were received during the period.

Mohd Azis said that the ministry was also finalising the updating of the SOP in awarding citizenships based on the legislation and taking into account numerous aspects of the welfare of the applicants without neglecting the security of the existing citizens.

Meanwhile, he said the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) were implementing the RMP Strategic Plan 2015-2020 to strengthen the aspect of organisation including human resources, logistics and the welfare of members.

He said that the strategic plan encompassed the career plan of the police personnel and plans on improving salary and personnel allowances to be taken to the Public Service Department other than the development of the Human Resources Transformation Plan which was expected to be completed next year.

Mohd Azis said this when answering to a question from Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) who was keen to know the strategic plan, direction of human resources development and logistics of the RMP in the next five years. — Bernama