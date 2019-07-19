Police arrest five in connection to murder of man found face down in ditch along Kuching-Samarahan expressway

KUCHING: Police have arrested five male suspects who are linked to the recent murder of a male victim who was found face down in a ditch near the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute on Monday (July 15).

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern believes that with the arrests of the suspects, police will be able to solve the case in due time.

“However, investigations are still ongoing,” said Lee, who declined to furnish more details of the case when contacted today.

It is also believed that the victim is an Indonesian following the identification of his body by his foster family at the Department of Forensic Medicine at the Sarawak General Hospital.

The victim, who is in his 20’s, is believed to have been raised by a local foster family in Landeh.

On Monday, Lee said in a statement that the deceased was found in a ditch with his hands tied behind his back.

The body also showed signs of wounds under his right eye, chin, neck and jaw.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was estimated to have died approximately six to eight hours prior to being found by a member of the public.

The case has since been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.