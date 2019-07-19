Police deny Farhash Wafa not given food during interrogation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied that Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was not given food for almost 24 hours while in detention to assist in the investigations into the case of a sex video connected to a minister.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the claims made by Perak Keadilan Leadership Council were not true whatsoever.

“All these claims are not true, I strongly object to the claim (that the Perak PKR chairman was not given food),” he told reporters after paying a courtesy visit to the Chief of Armed Forces at the Defence Ministry here yesterday.

He was commenting on the claims made by Perak PKR vice-chairman 1 Baldip Singh that Farhash Wafa was not given anything to eat for almost 24 hours after he was detained on Tuesday in Johor.

In reply to a question, Abdul Hamid denied that there had been interference by any party in the investigation into the video case.

He said police were independent in its investigations without any interference from any one, in accordance to its standard operating procedure.

“There is no interference from any party and no pressure placed on me,” he said.

On the authenticity of the video, Abdul Hamid said police will issue a statement soon.

Recently, the media reported a sex video clip recording involving two men which went viral on the social media, and on June 12, former Santubong Keadilan Youth Head Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz confessed he was one of the men in it.

So far, eight people including Haziq Abdullah have been detained to help in the investigations into the case. — Bernama