Salesman fined RM10,000 for offering RM50-bribe

KUCHING: A 26-year-old car accessories salesman was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM10,000 for offering a RM50-bribe to vehicle inspector last year.

Elvis Hiu Kiew Kang pleaded guilty before Sessions Court Judgde Nixon Kennedy Kumbong to committing the offence at km24, Kuching-Serian road about 8pm on June 23, 2018.

He was charged with installing car lamps that emitted powerful light far beyond the specified standard. During the inspection on the car, Hiu asked the vehicle inspector if the summons, issued under Section 6(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, could be withdrawn, and offered a RM50-bribe so that the latter would not take action against him for committing the offence.

Hiu was convicted under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.Hiu, represented by counsel Lim Lian Kee, pleaded for leniency saying the offence was his first. He also said there was a misunderstanding between him and the inspector.

MACC officer Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted.