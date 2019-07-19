SAR team to call off search for missing man in Sarikei after nine days

KUCHING: Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom said the Search and Rescue (SAR) team would be calling off the search for a physically-challenged man who had gone missing for nine days in Ulu Nunggang, Pakan in Sarikei if the team fails to locate him today.

Mawan, who is also Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president, said the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the SAR team is that they would have to stop the official operation after one week passes without any sign of the missing man, identified as Bunjai Sagang.

“The SAR team together with sniffer dogs has searched an area with a radius of seven kilometers. There are no rivers but only small streams in that location. However, the missing person might have kept walking, and right now we can’t find him. He is in fact not well,” he said, adding that Bunjai, 53, is a divorcee.

Mawan said he has advised villagers to keep a look out at their farms and gardens for Bunjai just in case he walks back home later on.

They are also advised to lead Bunjai home if they come across him, he added.

“I advise everyone to remain calm and acknowledge the fact that the SAR team members have done their job and pray that Bunjai returns home soon,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Mawan was at the Rumah Christina Kasun longhouse in Ulu Nunggang yesterday (Thursday) to get an update of the case from the SAR team and feedback from villagers.

The Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call regarding Bunjai from the public on Saturday morning before the SAR operation began.

The teams were divided into two groups and they searched for Bunjai as far as Nanga Babai and Sungai Nunggang.

They managed to find footprints and hairs suspected to be his as well as a spot where Bunjai might have rested or slept on.

Bomba said apart from suffering from mental illness, Bunjai also suffered from gout.