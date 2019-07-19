Sarikei Interchange expected to be completed next year

KUCHING: The Sarikei Interchange aimed at easing traffic flow between Saratok and Sibu on the Pan Borneo Highway may be completed as soon as next year.

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) in a statement published through its website (www.panborneo.com.my) said the three-span 85m long bridge at the interchange is fast taking shape, with the project team expecting to launch its beams by early next month.

LBU project manager for Sungai Awik Bridge-Bintangor Junction (Works Package 06) Suhaili Md Salleh was quoted in the statement as saying the overall length of this 675m interchange will include some 590m Retaining Earth (RE) wall structure to be constructed on both bridge approaches.

“We will launch the beams in stages and once it is completed, we will move on to do the deck slab and eventually the road furniture.

“Once completed by next year, this interchange will ease the traffic plying between Saratok and Sibu,” he said.

LBU is the project delivery partner for Pan Borneo Highway. There are altogether 11 works packages for the ongoing project.

Works Package 06 is divided into Bukit Sebangkoi section and Sarikei section over a total length of 64.486km. The package includes six bridges, 59 bus shelters, five pedestrian bridges and one layby planned at Roban.

On the Bintangor Interchange, Suhaili said that the project team will soon move in to do the deck slab for this two spans 60m long bridge interchange.

“We have done the beam launch for this 540m interchange whereas its RE wall and ramp construction are in progress. We hope to get this interchange completed by early next year,” he added.

Once the interchange is completed, it will help ease traffic plying between Sibu and Bintangor and vice versa

The statement also reported that some 13km of first carriageway have been completed up to binder course level.

“Of this, 8.9km have already been opened to traffic to enable works to proceed on the second carriageway,” it added.

PPESW BPSB JV Sdn Bhd is the main contractor for this works package.