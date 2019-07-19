Sultan’s divorce: Only Kelantan palace can issue official statement — MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has asked all parties to wait for a statement from the Kelantan palace on the divorce of Sultan Muhammad V from his wife Rihana Oksana Gorbatenko.

Its Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said only the Kelantan Palace’s office could issue a formal statement on the issue of marriage and divorce of Sultan Muhammad V.

Ahmad said he did not receive any wedding or divorce updates because the official statement could only be issued by the Kelantan Palace office.

“So far we have not received any information, which is usually through the Sultan’s Office, I am from the Menteri Besar’s office … it’s totally different.

“I concur with what my deputy (Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah) said, that is our stand,” he told reporters after opening the Wahdah Temasek (Singapore Islamic tithe endowment) at the Sultan Ismail Petra International Islamic College (KIAS).

Also present were KIAS Chief Executive, Prof.Dr. Ab. Aziz Mohd Zin and Wal Qiraat ZAG study centre managing director who is also Singapore wakaf representative, Zainab Abdul Ghani.

Yesterday, Mohd Amar was reported as saying that the state government had never received any official statement from Kelantan palace whether it was about his alleged divorce or his wedding and had no intention to obtain further information on the matter.

He also expressed concern that the headline of an English newspaper might have had a hidden agenda. — Bernama