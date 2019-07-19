Willie: Media got it ‘totally wrong’, Anwar called us to join him in press conference

KUCHING: Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin has dismissed any suggestions that he and Saratok MP Ali Biju were politically-fickle when they appeared next to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a press conference on Thursday not long after they joined other PKR lawmakers in admonishing him.

Through his Facebook page today, Willie said what had been reported in the media about them appearing side by side with Anwar that day was “totally wrong”, as he explained that it was Anwar who had called them to join him at the press conference held at the Parliament lobby.

“What happened was, we put our names on the statement earlier to support the unity in our party and reject gutter politics. In our joint statement, we also (gave) advice to our party president to be fair to DS (Datuk Seri) Azmin Ali.

“After that, yesterday (Thursday) morning in Parliament, I was called by Mr President (Anwar) and again I told him that he shouldn’t have answered the media like that about DS Azmin Ali.

“That’s when I and YB Ali Biju was called to join the press conference with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to tell what is the whole episode about. The episode is about uniting the party and defending any of our comrades fairly,” he stated in the post.

Both Ali, who is PKR vice president, and Willie – PKR Sarawak vice chairman – could be seen standing close to Anwar throughout the press conference as the Port Dickson MP told the media that the contents of the joint statement does not challenge his credibility as party president.

The images and videos of the press conference, which were circulated on social media, led to both Willie and Ali receiving backlash even from PKR supporters for not being firm in their stand, while some expressed support for their move as a show of solidarity.

The duo were among the 28 PKR lawmakers who signed the joint statement urging Anwar not to utter remarks that could cause friction in the party.

The 28 PKR lawmakers had urged Anwar to stand firm against “gutter politics” being employed against Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister and the party’s deputy president.

This was after Anwar had a day earlier suggested that Azmin should quit politics if the latter’s involvement in a sex scandal was proven to be true.

Willing took to Facebook today to clear the air regarding his appearance alongside Anwar.