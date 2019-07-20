AirAsia still well liked despite losing legal battle over PSC

KUCHING: Analysts still like AirAsia Bhd (AirAsia) as a stock despite the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordering the low cost carrier to pay RM40.6 million to Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) over unpaid airport charges.

AirAsia has decided to appeal the court’s decision.

To recap, the government gazetted the equalisation of passenger service charge (PSC) at all airports in Malaysia in January 2017. Following this, the equalisation of PSC for non-Asean international passengers of RM73 came into effect.

However, AirAsia has been collecting RM50 instead of RM73 for international PSC.

Assuming AirAsia is unsuccessful in its appeal, AnImvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) believed the amount will erode its FY19F earnings by 6.1 per cent and its book value by 0.5 per cent or 1.2 sen.

“Nevertheless, we continue to like AirAsia as it is a good proxy to the growing low-cost air travel market in the region, underpinned by rising per capita incomes and a young demographic,” it continued in a report yesterday.

“Its strong market presence – in terms of the number of routes, and frequencies for each route – enables it to compete effectively against its rivals both low-cost and full-service.”

However, AmInvestment Bank remained mindful of its higher cost structure arising from its planes that are now largely leased versus owned previously.

This will be partially mitigated by its strategy to aggressively grow its topline, with a tailwind from the positive outlook for Malaysia’s tourist arrivals over the immediate term as Tourism Malaysia rolls out promotional efforts ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2020.