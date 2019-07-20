Airbnb: STA regulatory framework will help grow tourism in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Online hospitality service brokerage company Airbnb says it believes that the introduction of a Short Term Accommodation (STA) regulatory framework would help grow tourism and support responsible travel in Malaysia.

Head of public policy for Southeast Asia Mich Goh said Malaysia is one step closer to having clear guidelines for short-term rentals after a recent statement by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) that the draft guidelines of the regulatory framework are set to be published for public comment in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We have been actively consulting with the MPC. Based on these and other discussions, we have recommended a potential regulatory framework that we respectfully believe would help grow and future-proof Malaysia tourism and address local needs,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She added that Airbnb is looking forward to working closely and collaboratively with the MPC in the coming months on finalising clear guidelines for short-term rentals in Malaysia. — Bernama