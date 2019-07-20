Bintulu all set to host Sarawak Day 2019 celebration

BINTULU: This year’s Sarawak Day celebration will be hosted by the oil and gas town of Bintulu.

According to Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), playing host to the celebration would be a pride for the people of Bintulu as they would have the opportunity to witness all the events being lined up throughout the three days, beginning today, that would culminate on the Sarawak Day Rally at old airport here on the morning of July 22 (Monday).

Billboards, fishtails and Sarawak flags have been put up at strategic places across town, while preparations for the July 22 event are underway at various locations.

Seven main events are lined up – the Sarawak Day E-Sport Tournament (July 20-22), Love Sarawak Through History (July 20 – 21), Sarawak Day Run (July 21), Sarawak Day Thanksgiving Ceremony (July 21), Kamek Sayang Sarawak Concert (July 21), Sarawak Day Rally (July 22), and Sarawak Day Exhibition (July 23-28).

“Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will arrive (in Bintulu) at 9.15am on July 22, and they will be welcomed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, as well as other dignitaries.

“Soon after, there will be a special entertainment presentation coordinated by Sarawak Arts Council, followed by a welcoming speech by the Minister of Utilities cum minister-in-charge of the celebration Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi. The Chief Minister will then be invited to deliver his address, followed by a video presentation on Sarawak’s overall development.

“Next is the Sarawak flag-raising ceremony, right before the Head of State is invited to perform the launching gimmick. This is followed by a presentation to mark the end of the ceremony,” said Ukas.

Taib, to be accompanied by Abang Johari, will launch the Sarawak Day Exhibition at the nearby Naim Bintulu Paragon. At the same venue, the Chief Minister will also perform the official closing of the E-sports Tournament.

The Sarawak Day 2019 celebration is organised and conducted by the Sarawak government to commemorate the day Sarawak was finally given the authority for self-governance by the British government in 1963.