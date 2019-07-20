Chong: SUPP means nothing to GPS

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has ridiculed Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) by claiming that SUPP is insignificant to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said this was based on the recent announcement of Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh whose resignation from the State Cabinet was linked to the fact that the latter had ‘touched’ Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

On Monday, Wong told a packed press conference that his resignation from the cabinet was definite and should take effect once he had a meeting with the Chief Minister.

“The whole episode of Soon Koh’s resignation has not come to an end. As it develops, you can see one fact.

“The squabble between Soon Koh and SUPP has been going on for more than five or six years. That he quit SUPP, formed UPP (United People’s Party) and changed the name to PSB (Parti Sarawak Bersatu), remained as the minister, there was no problem.

“But the moment he (Wong) touched PRS by taking in ex-members of PRS, some action was taken because the chief minister had said “You touch one, you touch all”.

“In the past, Soon Koh smacked SUPP but the ‘You touch one, you touch all’ doesn’t seem to apply to SUPP,” he told journalists at Hui Sing Park here today.

Chong thus alleged that “SUPP means nothing to GPS” since Wong could do anything to SUPP and no action was taken by GPS.

He pointed out that when PSB accepted former PRS leaders and moments into its fold, the PSB leader seemed to be coerced to resign from the cabinet.

“It just shows that SUPP is insignificant in GPS and PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) has no respect or whatsoever for SUPP.

“That, by implication, tells us that SUPP cannot even defend their rightful position in GPS, so how can they fight for the rights of the people?”