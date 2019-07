KOTA KINABALU: The City Hall has already carried out repair works at the waterfront fronting the Hyatt Kinabalu hotel.

Landscape Department director Robert Lipon immediately dispatched a team to carry out the repair works after seeing the Borneo Post report yesterday.

The matter was raised by an expatriate who was worried about the safety of hundreds of people visiting the waterfront daily.

He said that the dilapidated structure and exposed rusty nails would endanger those visiting the place.