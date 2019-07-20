Concert celebrates 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations Malaysia, China

KOTA KINABALU: The Maritime Silk Road Legend Concert is designed to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Speaking to a 1,200-strong audience at the opening of the piano concert, she said: “On behalf of the State Government and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, I look forward to fostering our friendship ties further between Malaysia, in particular the State of Sabah, and the People’s Republic of China.”

The concert was co-organised by the Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) Auditorium.

It featured world acclaimed pianist, Malaysian-born Claudia Yang, together with the 87-member Guangxi Symphony Orchestra from China, conducted by Mr Tao Lin.

Yang, who lives in Beijing, composed the concert of “Dream of the Red Chamber”, which is a Chinese novel portraying a Chinese Romeo and Juliet love story of ancient China.

The one-and-a-half-hour concert was attended by the Head of State Tun Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Haji Juhar bin Datuk Haji Mahiruddin and his Consort Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima (Dr) Hajah Norlidah binti Tan Sri Datuk R.M. Jasni as guests of honour, together with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie Haji Apdal and wife Datin Seri Panglima Shuryani Shuaib.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Minister of Health and People’s Well-being, Datuk Frankie Poon, Minister of Youth and Sports, Ginger Phoong, Assistant Minister of Finance, Kenny Chua and State Secretary Datuk Hashim Paijan.

Meanwhile, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, said the friendly relation between China and Malaysia has become a role model for other China-ASEAN countries with fruitful cooperation in various fields.

He said Malaysia was an important country along the Maritime Silk Road.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974, he said China and Malaysia have been good neighbours, good friends and good partners.

As an important node of the Maritime Silk Road, Liang said Sabah had witnessed vigorous development in recent years.

“Especially in April this year, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie has led a large delegation to China and signed more than 10 agreements on investment intentions which has opened a new chapter of pragmatic cooperation between China and Sabah.”

On another note, Liang said Yang and the Guangxi Symphony Orchestra had been invited to perform at the concert.

Played with the piano and orchestra, he said ‘The Piano Concert of the Dream of Red Chamber’ composed by Yang interprets a romantic love story of the ancient China, which presented a sumptuous feast of the audio-visual art to the people of Sabah.

“Today’s performance is also a grand cultural exchange activity between China and Sabah.

“I believe that music will enhance the bonding and bring the hearts of the people of China and Sabah closer together.”

He thanked the Sabah State Government for extending its huge support to the concert and providing such a magnificent venue.