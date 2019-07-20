Family of eight among those nabbed in citywide drug bust operation

MIRI: A family of eight were among 32 people arrested in a joint operation targeting drug addicts in the city today.

The operation was a joint collaboration between the district’s One Stop Committee (OSC), Miri National Anti Drug Agency (AADK), Miri Immigration Department, Miri Welfare Department, People’s Volunteers (RELA) and Pujut Resident Committee (JKP) here.

OSC chairman cum Miri District officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf in a statement today said the family includes a 55-year-old man, his two sons aged 29 and 26, daughter (25), son-in-law (26), niece (33), nephew (27) and his brother (55).

“Apart from this family, the team also arrested a married couple aged 25 and 26, a 20-year-old person with disabilities (OKU) and her Indonesian boyfriend,” said Abdul Aziz.

Abdul Aziz added that out of 32 people arrested, 27 tested positive for abusing the drug methamphetamine.

The operation was held at two locations namely in Kampung Wireless and Desa Senadin from 11.30pm on Friday until 4am today.