Identity of body in luggage believed to be tailor operating at Tun Jugah Mall

KUCHING: The body discovered in a locked piece of luggage on Friday night is believed to be that of an owner of a tailor shop located at Tun Jugah Mall here.

Based on the injuries found on the victim’s body, it was believed that the victim was beaten up prior to his death.

According to See Hua Daily News, it was understood that the victim went missing a few days ago and his family had since been searching for him through various social media platforms since, but to no avail.

The Chinese news portal went on to say that the victim’s wife had identified the deceased’s body at the Sarawak General Hospital morgue last night by its clothing.

One of the messages posted on social media platform sighted by The Borneo Post stated that the victim’s family feared for the safety of the victim ever since he went missing, with his phone unable to be reached.

On Friday night, a dead body was discovered inside a piece of locked luggage underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan Baik, Bau.

The body, learned to be that of an adult male in his 40s or 50s, was found with a blindfold around his eyes, with his head, hands and feet bound with a yellow adhesive tape.

Criminal Investigations Department Sarawak chief SAC Denis Leong said the case has been classified as murder.