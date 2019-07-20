It’s official: July 30 gazetted as public holiday in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak will observe the King’s coronation day on July 30 as a public holiday, according to an official press statement today.

The Sarawak Government Gazette dated July 17, 2019 says that the state government will observe July 30 2019 as a public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of the XVI Yang Di Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The federal government announced this additional public holiday weeks ago.

hief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has said on July 6 that Sarawak would follow suit and declare July 30 as a public holiday in conjunction with the coronation.