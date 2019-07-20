July 22 a day to always remember for Sarawakians – Ting

MIRI: There are three dates that all Sarawakians must know, but the most important one is July 22, 1963, said Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebatian Ting.

The second one is the date of the formation of Malaysia which is Sept 16, 1963 and the other one is Aug 31, 1957.

Ting reminded Sarawakians to always remember and celebrate July 22 as it marks the day Sarawak was granted independent self-rule.

“This was in 1963. It’s already been 56 years and we started this awareness process among our Sarawakians, after it was spearheaded by our previous chief minister, the late Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem).

“Since then, it (July 22) has become a very important date for us,” he said when met during a function recently.

Ting said that Sarawakians should be celebrating July 22 as it is a day that reminds them of how proud they are to be able to live in peace and harmony.

“In Sarawak we are different. We must continue to have this peace and harmony in terms of culture, in terms of racial harmony and in terms of all these aspects. We are proud Sarawakians and Sarawak must always come first,” he stressed.

He said Sarawakians must realise the significance of July 22, and they must spread its importance.

“We are part and parcel now in Malaysia, but we must always look after our Sarawak,” he said.