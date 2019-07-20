KK MP confident Wisma Tionghua issue can be resolved

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu member of parliament (MP) Chan Foong Hin is confident that the Wisma Tionghua issue could be resolved through rational discussions on the basis of mutual respect.

Chan said that after attending an informal dialogue over luncheon with representatives of Chinese associations, which was initiated by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Jimmy Wong here yesterday to learn more about the issue.

“The dialogue was a good beginning towards achieving consensus among the Chinese associations to resolve the Wisma Tionghua issue.”

Among those who attended the dialogue included Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui, Kota Kinabalu Hakka Association president Datuk Jimmy Yong Kyok Ming, Lung Yen Association Kota Kinabalu president Soo Shau Kiong and Wisma Tionghua Building Committee secretary Datuk Wong Yit Ming.

Invitation was also extended to Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) president Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt, the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen and Arah Permai Sdn Bhd executive director Datuk Francis Goh but they were unable to make it to the dialogue.

Chan, however, declined to disclose details of the meeting.

“We are working towards an amicable solution,” he assured.

He said it was not that Wong and him, as elected representatives in the government, liked to intervene in Chinese community affairs.

“But this matter involves many stakeholders and the public interest.

“So we cannot just sit back and do nothing,” he explained.