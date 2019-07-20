Man found dead at Jalan Pending

KUCHING: A 39-year-old man has been found dead at Jalan Pending here today.

According to Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, a report was lodged by members of the public at about 10.16am after they found the deceased unresponsive at the scene.

Awang said that the deceased was discovered by his worker and was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team.

The deceased’s last known address was Taman BDC Stampin.

“No criminal elements were discovered at the scene,” said Awang in a statement.

The body has been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The date of a postmortem has yet to be determined by the SGH forensic department.

In a separate case, a 51-year-old man was found dead at his residence at Jalan Nokes, Sungai Apong here earlier today.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said that Kuching District Control Centre received a call from the deceased’s child to inform them of the incident at about 9.27am.

The deceased was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical team.

“According to the deceased’s wife, the deceased was suffering from high blood pressure and hemorrhoids,” said Awang in a press statement.

Awang added that there was no criminal element in the incident and the deceased had left behind a note for his wife and child.

The case is being investigated as sudden death (SDR).