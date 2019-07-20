Man found dead in front of temple at Siniawan

BAU: A 56-year-old man was discovered to have passed away while lying in front of a temple in Siniawan here this morning.

According to Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, a report was lodged by members of the public regarding a man who was found lying unconscious at the location.

A medical team then arrived at the scene and confirmed that the deceased, Chong Khiuk Kong, had passed away.

“The body of the deceased had been sent to Bau Hospital morgue while waiting for the next-of-kin to claim the body,” said Poge in a statement today.

Efforts to locate the family members of the deceased are still underway.

Police are currently investigating the case.