Sarawak Day blood donation drive at Emart Riam tomorrow

MIRI: The Blood Donor Recruitment Committee of Malaysian Red Crescent, Miri, will team up with Moving Communities Teams, and Progressive Democratic Party Piasau (PDP), to hold a Sarawak Day blood donation drive campaign from 9.30am to 1pm on July 21 at Emart Riam (near Mr. DIY) here.

According to the organising chairman Karambir Singh the campaign was targeting about 70 successful donors.

“We therefore need at least 90 people to turn up and register for the campaign.

“We seek support from the public to come forward to help raise, if not, maintain the blood stocks at Miri Blood Bank that distributes blood to Miri Hospital, and hospitals in Lawas, Limbang and Marudi.”

Karambir also encouraged new donors to register and make their maiden donation for a noble cause, as every pint of blood saves lives.

Karambir, who is also chairman of Blood Donor Recruitment Committee, is assisted by Rita Lau representing Moving Communities Team, and Susan Supang of PDP Piasau.

For more information and inquiry, contact Karambir at 0168785500.