Sex video:another two individuals arrested

KUALA KUBU BHARU: Police detained another two individuals in connection with investigations over the distribution of sex videos allegedly implicating a federal minister, bringing the total number of arrests to 11.

Without disclosing details of the arrests, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the two were detained in Shah Alam yesterday.

He said police were actively investigating the case on two aspects namely its authenticity and the perpetrators as well as person who had produced and distributed the videos.

“We will investigate who is behind this …it is understood that some of suspects’ remand would end soon but we would apply for an extension to enable us to investigate further.

Abdul Hamid was met by reporters at the closing of the 21st National Police Cadet Corps Camp at the Bina Semangat Camp here today,

The media recently reported that sex video clips portraying two men had gone viral on social media and, on June 12, former PKR Youth Santubong chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz claimed to be one of the men.

On Thursday, Abdul Hamid said a CyberSecurity Malaysia analysis found a high probability of the video being authentic.

He however said that the facial recognition turned up negative and the person in the video could not be linked to the individual.

Abdul Hamid stressed that his statement on the authenticity of the video was not politically motivated.

“I only announced the outcome of the analysis (video) and let us work efficiently … that was my promise to the government,” he said.

In the meantime, Abdul Hamid said the police have given the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) full cooperation in relation to its members or officers’ suspected involvement in corruption or abuse of power. – Bernama