Teacher arrested for allegedly molesting students

KUCHING: A 55-year-old primary school teacher was arrested by the police yesterday for allegedly molesting his female students.

The arrest was confirmed by Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani who revealed that at least three students were suspected to be his victims.

“He (suspect) is now in custody and further investigations will be conducted,” said Awang Din adding that the case will be investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

According to police sources, a seven-year-old girl was the suspect’s latest victim when she was molested inside the school’s store room around 11am on

July 15.

The traumatised victim who went home later that day, told her mother of the incident.

A police report was then lodged at the police station before the victim was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical examination – on the same day of the incident.

Under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the offender on conviction will be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years and shall also be liable to whipping.