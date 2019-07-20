Trekkers, nature lovers urged to participate in Salt Trail Challenge

KOTA KINABALU: The Salt Trail Challenge at Crocker Range Park returns for its sixth instalment this year on October 12, with the theme ‘Reliving the History.’

In collaboration with Sabah Parks, SSBS and PACOS Trust, the event aims to generate funds for the purpose of enhancing activities initiated by the MERCY Malaysia Sabah Chapter.

“After 15 years of service in Sabah, we are committed to do more for the people here in terms of providing a better quality of life. I encourage trekkers and nature lovers to participate in this Challenge to help us continue our work,” said MERCY Sabah chairperson Dr Anbarasu Ramalingam.

In addition, the Salt Trail Challenge promises a one-of-a-kind experience, he said, connecting people with nature, history and culture of local communities along the trail.

Well-wishers who cannot participate in the Challenge can help by raising funds to support MERCY Malaysia work in Sabah.

“The theme for the Salt Trail Challenge this year is ‘manampasi susuyan do gulu gulu,’ which means ‘Reliving the History’ in the Kadazandusun language.

“The theme highlights the importance of historical understanding as a means of reliving the experiences of others in the past, and symbolises the hopes of the community in the past, present, and future, when the trail had been the only means of communication to the outer world for the tribe back then.

“Today, the trail signifies the hope of the communities for better healthcare facilities and education rights. In the future, this community hopes to partake in development enjoyed by Sabahans in more developed areas,” he said.

The Challenge features four categories which are Men’s Open and Women’s Open, as well as Men’s Veteran and Women’s Veteran.

Each category is available in 16km and 25km challenges. The 16km challenge will cover the route to and from lnobong Substation to Pogigimpaan Hut, while the 25km challenge will cover the route to and from lnobong Substation to Kampung Terian.

Interested participants can enter the Salt Trail Challenge by paying the fee or raising funds using donation cards to meet the required fee amount.

Donation cards are available for collection at the MERCY Malaysia Sabah Chapter office. Closing date for participation or fund raising is August 31. All cash donations are 100 per cent tax deductible.

For registration or further enquiries, kindly contact MERCY Malaysia Sabah Chapter office at 088-272 667 or 019-311 6182.