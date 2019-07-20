Willie, Ali clear air over their stand in Anwar-Azmin fall-out

KUCHING: Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin has dismissed any suggestions that he and Saratok MP Ali Biju were politically-fickle when they appeared next to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a press conference on Thursday not long after they joined other PKR lawmakers in admonishing him.

Through his Facebook page, Willie said yesterday what had been reported in the media about them appearing side by side with Anwar that day was ‘totally wrong’ as he explained that it was Anwar who had called them to join him at the press conference held at the Parliament lobby.

“What happened was, we have put our names on the statement earlier to support the unity in our party and reject gutter politics.

“In our joint statement, we also advised our party deputy president to be fair to Datuk Seri (Datuk Seri) Azmin Ali.

“After that, yesterday (Thursday) morning in Parliament, I was called by our President (Anwar) and again I told him that he shouldn’t have answered media like that about Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“That’s where I and YB Ali Biju were called to join the press conference with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to tell what is the whole episode about. The episode is about uniting the party and defend any of our comrades fairly,” he stated in the posting.

Both Ali, who is PKR vice president, and Willie – PKR Sarawak vice chairman, were seen standing closely to Anwar throughout the press conference as the Port Dickson MP told the media that the content of the joint statement does not challenge his credibility as the party president.

The images and videos of the press conference, which have been circulated on the social media, led to both Willie and Ali receiving backlash even from PKR supporters through the comments for not being firm in their stand, while some expressed support for their move as show of solidarity.

The duo were among the 28 PKR lawmakers and leaders who signed the joint statement urging Anwar not to utter remarks that could cause friction in the party.

The 22 PKR lawmakers had urged Anwar to stand firm against ‘gutter politics’ being employed against Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister .

This was after Anwar had a day earlier suggested that Azmin should quit politics if the latter’s involvement in a sex scandal was proven to be true.