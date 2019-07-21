1,000 participate in BCF 2019 parade

SIBU: Some 1,000 participated in Borneo Cultural Festival’s (BCF) 2019 parade yesterday evening to mark the start of the festival at Sibu Town Square.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King led the parade accompanied by political secretary to Chief Minister Michael Tiang, deputy chairman of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Rogayah Jemain, the Malay, Melanau, Chinese, Dayak communities and SMC staff.

Participants gathered at the town square as early as 5.30pm before the parade started from Chuan corridor in Sibu Town Square Phase I, went around town and returned to the town square.

SMC who organises the annual event provided two decorated trishaws for the Malay, Chinese and Dayak communities during the parade this year.

BCF is a celebration of food, music and dances from diverse cultures of Sibu communities such as Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Melanau, Malay and Chinese ethnic groups from July 18 to 29 at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 and 2. Entrance is free.

Fringe events include trade shows, fun fair and stage shows, bonsai sale and exhibition, Dayak tattoo and exhibition by various local arts association.

Various traditional games such as ‘congkak’, top spinning, tug-of-war, blowpipe, ‘batu seremban’ (tossing the stones) and kick the shuttlecock give visitors hands-on experience of local culture.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Education and Technogical Research, Dr Annuar Rapaee who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the opening ceremony.