13th APOC to show splendour of orchids

KUCHING: The 13th Asia Pacific Orchid Conference (APOC) will be held at Borneo Convention Centre here from July 24 to 28.

According to a press release yesterday, participants, exhibitors and speakers from more than 15 countries – including Japan, Singapore, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Brunei, Macao, Taiwan, Australia and Malaysia have arrived here to attend the conference, compete in Orchid Landscape Competition (July 20-22) and participate in lecture programme (July 25 – 26).

Its chairman Au Yong Kien Chung said a total of 26 organisations from 14 countries comprising mainly orchids associations and societies as well established nurseries will be competing in two categories – large landscape (8 metres by 4 metres) and small landscape (4 metres by 4 metres).

The competition will showcase the largest variety of orchids ever seen in Sarawak with orchid plants brought in from all these countries. In addition, there will be individual orchid plants, flower arrangement and container garden competitions for orchids enthusiasts.

The grand champions for the competitions will be announced during the official launching of the conference on July 24 by the head of state Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The two-day lecture programme will feature speakers from 15 countries sharing on orchid cultivation, propagation, conservation, research and development.

Other activities include Orchid Show, Marketplace and many interesting side activities.

The conference organised by Sarawak government, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and APOC Trust with the support from Business Events Sarawak will be open to public from 12 pm to 6 pm (July 24) and 8.30 am to 6pm (July 25-28). Entrance is free.

For further update, visit www.apoc13.com, APOC 13 Sarawak on Facebook and Instagram or call 011-33065622.