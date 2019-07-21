All systems go for July 22 celebration – Dr Rundi

BINTULU: Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, who is also the minister-in-charge of the Sarawak Day celebration, is satisfied with the preparations of the event, which will be held here tomorrow (July 22).

It is said 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected at the main celebration venue, the old Bintulu Airport.

Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is expected to officiate at the ceremony.

“I urge all the people here to come down, and together we celebrate this historical event.

“We have lined up several activities, which are divided into seven main events,” Dr Rundi said when met after the third rehearsal of the main event at the old Bintulu Airport yesterday.

One of the events is Sarawak E-Sports Tournament meant for the young people.

“We want to give more slots to this new and modern game, although we do also appreciate the old games. Sarawak Day is very significant to us. The first legislative assembly sitting was held in Bintulu.

“ here is a monument erected at the town centre to commemorate this historic event,” he said.