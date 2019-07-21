Azmin absent on second day of PKR CLC Retreat

PORT DICKSON: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali did not turn up on the second day of the party’s Central Leadership Council (CLC) Retreat 2018/2021.

Based on the schedule for yesterday, Mohamed Azmin was slated to give a 15-minute speech in the fourth session on the party’s contributions.

The retreat began at 8.30 pm but he did not make an appearance even until the programme ended at 11.15 pm.

Mohamed Azmin was also absent during the launch yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Others who were not in attendance were two vice presidents Zuraida Kamarudin and Ali Biju.

The retreat is being held for three days. – Bernama