Body in luggage: Police arrest 56-year-old female suspect

KUCHING: The second suspect in connection with the discovery of a dead body inside a locked piece of luggage underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan Baik, Bau was arrested last night.

According to sources, the 56-year-old female suspect, who is a former staff of the deceased, will be remanded until July 28 (seven days) to assist in police investigation.

The suspect, who do not have any past criminal records, was arrested at her residence in Stampin around 9.30pm.

The police has classified the case as murder since the discovery of the body.

Yesterday (Saturday), a 28-year-old man has been remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It was believed that the man voluntarily came to the Kuching District Police Headquarters on the same night of the discovery of the suitcase.

The suspect was arrested after the interrogation as he was believed to be the last person to be in the same car as the victim before the victim went missing.

Meanwhile, the deceased haw reportedly been identified by his wife based on the clothing on the body but no confirmation has come as yet from the police.

The victim is believed to be the owner of a tailor shop operating at Tun Jugah Mall here.