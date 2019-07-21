Borneo Jazz Festival targets turnout of 4,000

MIRI: This year’s Borneo Jazz Festival is hosting jazz artistes from around the world as well as representatives of international media.

Taking place at Coco Cabana here until tomorrow (Sunday), the festival is organized by No Black Tie, which is wholly-owned by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday evening, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the organiser was targeting a turnout of 4,000.

“Locals also got the opportunity to showcase their talents through the ‘Borneo Jazz Talent Search’, held at Bintang Megamall last night (Thursday),” he said.

Lee noted that for this year, the event organiser had come up with a new initiative – the ‘No Plastic Campaign’ run in collaboration with Miri City Council (MCC).

Apart from that, the festival is also featuring a ‘Creative Design Workshop on Upcycle Plastic’, conducted by the Faculty of Arts and Design of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

“This is our way of applying ‘responsible tourism’ into the festival, aimed at educating festival-goers about good waste management and non-usage of plastic items throughout the festival.

“This festival is an environment and family-friendly event,” said Lee at the event, which was also attended by permanent secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Hii Chang Kee, STB events and corporate relations director Angelina Bateman, and the festival’s artistic director Evelyn Hii, at the press conference.