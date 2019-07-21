Call for greater support by State Govt to Wushu

SIBU: Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming has called for greater support and recognition from the State government and the Youth & Sports Ministry to the development of wushu.

He said the sport is not only gaining popularity but also provides a good avenue to promote the tourism industry in the country.

“It is vital that we all work together. Though a lot has been done already in practice, more effort need to be done to ensure that the sport will be further developed,” he added.

Lau was speaking at the opening of the 8th edition of the two-day biennial Borneo International Martial Arts Tournament at Sibu Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Organised by Sibu Martials Arts (Quanshu) Association (SMAA), the tournament has attracted more than 300 wushu exponents from throughout the country and West Kalimantan.

Among those present were SMAA chairman Yung Dak Looh, patron Teo Boon Siew and Sarawak Dragon and Lion Wushu Association president Lee King Choon.

Lau also traced the origin of Wushu or Chinese kung fu.

“It is a hard and soft and complete martial art as well as a full-contact sport,’ he said, adding that wushu was developed in China after 1949 in an effort to standardise the practice of traditional Chinese martial arts, yet attempts to structure the various decentralised martial arts traditions date back earlier, when the Central Guoshu Institute was established in Nanking in 1927.

Competitive wushu is composed of two disciplines – taolu (forms ) and sanda (sparring) – but it had other disciplines such as self defence, breaking hard objects and other related practices not performed in competitions.

Lau commended the organisers for their achievement, commitment, discipline and enthusiasm in undertaking the challenge.

“It is encouraging to see the passion and dedication that SMAA had contributed towards the development of the sport in Sibu as well as beyond,” he remarked.

He hoped the tournament would provide the platform for participants to hone their skills and develop their potential.

“Competition inspires the participants and spectators. They build physical stamina and mental strength, they teach us to take victories and defeats in our stride. Very important lessons of life are woven into these fights.”

Such events, he stressed, are meant to showcase the collective talents of the participants rather than only recognising winners.

“I hope you will learn what it means to be a true champion, not simply a winner,” he said.