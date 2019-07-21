Central Java embodies unity in diversity

THE communities from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds in Central Java have been living side by side since time immemorial.

Life goes on in an atmosphere of peace and harmony in this Indonesian province. Visitors can learn about such mutual respect and tolerance through the various tourist destinations designated for each religion.

Based on the motto of Unity in Diversity, Indonesia is a place where different religions and beliefs meet. The six major religions are Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Confucianism and Christianity (Catholic and Protestant).

The Indonesians themselves are accustomed to the cultural and religious plurality as evidenced by the many places of worship alongside each other.

Central Java is one province where inter-communal harmony is evident. Besides the diversity of religions and cultures, it is blessed with natural beauty. Some of the places and buildings bear witness to its history.

The Muntilan area, a sub-district in Magelang Regency, became the main base for Catholicism in Central Java since the missionary, ES Lupyen, began his work there in 1898.

His struggle was not in vain. In 1904, 173 people were baptised in the area.

Since then, Christians in Muntilan have been attending religious studies and worshipping every Sunday morning in the local church – Santa Maria Lourdes Promasan whose original building is still being maintained today.

It’s the oldest Catholic church in Java. The building is very grand for the size of the village where it is located. The room is also quite large with a row of antique wooden benches. The exterior is enhanced by a charming tall tower complete with a cross.

This church is near Gua Maria Sendangsono, a place of pilgrimage for Gua Maria – or Mary Grotto – in Banjaroyo, Kalibawang District, Kulon Progo Regency, Yogyakarta.

Gua Maria Sendangsono is managed by the Maria Lourdes Parish in Promasan, northwest of Yogyakarta. Also known as Lourdes Van Java, the Grotto hosts Catholic pilgrims from all over Indonesia in May and October. Besides praying, the pilgrims generally take the water from the spring which they believe can cure diseases.

Sendangsono was originally a stop-over for travellers from Borobudur Magelang Subdistrict to Boro District (Kulon Progo), or vice versa. A lot of people visit this place because of the spring sited between two Sono trees.

“A number of Buddhist monks mediate at the place because of its cool and comfortable ambience. Spiritual values ​​emerge and strengthen along with the existence of beliefs, based on a legend that the place is also inhabited by Dewi Lantamsari and his only son, Den Baguse Samija,” tour guide Dante Gerry explained.

From this, it can be seen the actual spiritual value of Sendangsono had been imbued before the Catholic church was set up.

“The existence of Sendangsono did not escape the role of Father Van Lith SJ, a Dutch cleric who had lived on the island of Java. It also indicates that Sendangsono cannot be separated from the history of the Catholic church on Java Island, considering Father Van Lith was one of the clergies who spread Catholic teachings in Java,” he said while stopping at relievos, depicting the baptisms of villagers dressed in traditional Javanese attire.

Place of pilgrimage

On Dec 14, 1904, Father Van Lith baptised 171 local residents with the spring water, including Barnabas, the first catechumen. Twenty-five years later, on Dec 8, 1929, Sendangsono was officially declared a place of pilgrimage by Father JB Prennthaler SJ.

The statue of the Virgin Mary in Sendangsono was presented by the Queen of Spain. It was lifted from Sentolo by the Kalibawang people.

In 1945, Indonesian Catholic youths had the opportunity to make a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France. From there, they brought the stone where the Virgin Mary appeared, and planted it under the feet of the statue of the Holy Mother in Sendangsono.

By virtue of this, Sendangsono or the Grotto became known as Gua Maria Lourdes Sendangsono by the locals and pilgrims.

It has been built in stages since 1974, relying only on contributions of the people. Architect-cum-cultural and spiritual activist YB Mangunwijaya is part of the building process.

The development concept of the Sendangsono complex incorporates Javanese ‘archi-culture’ – using environment-friendly building materials from natural products.

In 1991, the Sendangsono building complex received the best architectural award from Indonesian Architects in the special building group category.

On Oct 17, 2004, a holy eucharistic procession and mass were held by Mgr Ignatius Suharyo Pr to commemorate 100 years of Sendangsono.

The Sendangson pilgrimage complex covers almost one hectare. From the entrance gate, the pilgrims will pass the big Station of the Cross, which starts at the church below, a few hundred metres before the parking space. The Station of the Cross is about one kilometre.

In the middle of the courtyard is a tap for drawing water from the spring of Sendangsono. The source of the spring, bearing the likeness of a well, at the top, is closed to visitors.

In addition to the church and the Grotto, Muntilan also has a well-known Catholic school called the Van Lith Muntilan Boarding School.