KUCHING: The roof of a chartered bus was badly damaged when it got caught at the Temenggong Abang Kipali Abang Akip underpass this morning.

This was despite several warnings for drivers of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles to avoid using the underpass due to its clearance level being limited to about 2.2 metres.

It is understood that the bus was heading to Satok from Petra Jaya.

It is believed that the driver of the bus, decided to deflate the bus’ tyres before driving off.

