Chong decides to use MP fund for Hui Sing public toilet

KUCHING: The recreation park in Hui Sing Garden here will soon have its own public toilet, thanks to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

The Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said he is setting aside RM60,000, the estimated cost for the project, to benefit local residents and park users.

“A lot of residents are using this park for recreation and it is inconvenient to not have a public toilet to answer nature’s call.

“There have been requests for a public toilet for many years and such request has been channelled to MBKS (Kuching South City Council).

“All these years, we have heard no answer except ‘no fund’ or ‘no money to build’ from MBKS,” he said at a press conference held at the park here yesterday.

With him were Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong, former Batu Kawa assemblywoman Christina Chiew and former Stampin MP Julian Tan.

Chong, who is Kota Sentosa assemblyman and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman, said he is granting his MP fund to fulfil the requests from the ground.

According to him, the design for the project has been approved by MBKS and the project will be tendered and awarded according to the proper procedure.

He said he is working closely with the State Development Officer (SDO) to implement the community project.

“This is for the convenience of the locals and users. Many of them use the park for morning and evening run or walk. At times, they need to cross the main street to use the toilet of the Petronas kiosk. This is risky due to the busy traffic,” explained Chong.

The proposed toilet comes with female and male sections as well as one specifically for persons with disabilities.

To a question, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman said it should not take long to complete the project.

“It is a small and simple project. If there is no delay, the tender process and implementation should be about two months. It depends on MBKS,” he said.

Chong added that the maintenance of the toilet should be undertaken by the council.

It is learnt that the park has been in existence for over two decades while residents there have been asking for the public facility for years.