CM confirms Wong’s resignation from his cabinet posts

SERIAN: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh will leave his office after his leave, says Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, who is also the International Trade and E-Commerce Minister, tendered his resignation during a courtesy on him last Wednesday.

“He got an extended leave. I think it’s up to August,” he told reporters when asked if Wong had tendered his resignation after the launch of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for Zone 4B at Kampung Pinchin here yesterday.

After his courtesy call on the Chief Minister at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Wong told

TV Sarawak and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) that PSB would continue to support the chief minister.

“I as president of PSB will do everything to help the Chief Minister to work hard for the people and the state of Sarawak,” he was quoted as saying.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman was, however, tight lipped on whether he had tendered his resignation from his cabinet posts and when his last day in office would be.