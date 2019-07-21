E-hailing, taxi and bus drivers reminded to register for SPS before end of month

JOHOR BAHRU: All self-employed e-hailing services, taxi and bus drivers are reminded to register and contribute to the Self Employment Scheme (SPS) by the end of this month before it becomes mandatory and enforced on them.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said that until June 30, only 19,148 drivers nationwide had registered for the scheme and of that number, only five per cent of them were bus drivers from the Federation of Malaysian School Bus Operators Association (GPBSM).

“Only 967 drivers from almost 20,000 bus drivers from GPBSM have registered, the number is very small. We hope more will register before it is enforced,” he told reporters after opening an SPS Briefing and Registration programme for the federation here yesterday.

Also present were Johor Socso director Tong Sing Chuang, GPBSM president Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof and Johor Bahru School Bus Owners and Drivers Association chairman Md Saad Mohammad.

Mohammed Azman said the implementation of the scheme, which was introduced on June 1, 2017, was aimed at safeguarding the welfare of drivers and their families in the event of any undesirable incidents. — Bernama