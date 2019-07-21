Entries invited for 2019 Kinabalu Press Awards

KOTA KINABALU: Journalists, photographers and producers from the print, electronic and online media in Sabah and Labuan can now submit entries for the 2019 Kinabalu Press Awards starting yesterday (July 20).

The closing date for submission is August 3, 2019.

Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) secretary Siti Aisyah Narudin said only works published between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018 are eligible for submission.

She added the SJA would be inviting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for the much-anticipated journalism awards event in Sabah and Labuan, scheduled for this coming November here.

The Kinabalu Press Awards is a partnership between the Sabah State Government and SJA, aimed at recognising journalistic excellence and to further enhance the standard of journalism in the state and Labuan.

All entries are to be addressed to the: Secretariat, Lot 9 1st Floor, Block B, Lintas Square, Jalan Lintas, 88300 Luyang, Kota Kinabalu (Attn: Brandon

Young).

Entry forms and rules and regulations can also be obtained from the Sabah Journalists Association within the submission period or respective media organisations/associations in Sabah and Labuan.

For any query, please contact the KSPA 2019 consultant DB Rox at 019 888 6803 or email [email protected]