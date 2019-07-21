Extend deportation plan for illegals to Sabah – Bersatu

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah welcomed the implementation of the “Back For Good Programme” for illegal immigrants to go back to their respective countries of origin by the Home Ministry through the Immigration Department.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the programme which would be implemented in Peninsular Malaysia should also be extended and implemented in Sabah.

He said this is because Sabah has many illegal immigrants, a problem which has been around since a long time ago.

“People in the State have been waiting for such a programme to be implemented here, because they are worried by the large presence of illegal immigrants.

“Especially when lately illegal immigrants had been reported to be involved in crime cases in Sabah including murder, armed robbery and so on.

“We hope this programme will also be implemented in Sabah because it did not impose severe punishment on foreigners who committed offences under Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) to go back to their respective countries of origin voluntarily according to the set conditions,” he said, in a statement, yesterday.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, was commenting on the statement by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when announcing about the programme recently.

Muhyiddin had said the programme is for illegal immigrants who committed an offence under Section 15(1)(c) that is overstaying and Section 6 (1)(c), for not having valid travel documents according to Act 155.

He said the Attorney-General Chamber had agreed to the implementation of the programme, which would begin on Aug 1 and last until Dec 31 this year.

He said a compound of RM700 would be imposed on each foreigner who participate in the programme.

He said the programme would be fully implemented by the Immigration Department without the involvement of a third party vendor or agent, or foreign outsource company, and would be carried out by 200 officers at 80 counters in Immigration offices throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

Hajiji said the people in Sabah greatly hoped that the “Back For Good Pogramme” can be implemented in Sabah immediately as it is important for their wellbeing.