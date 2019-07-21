Four international boarding schools to be set up in Sarawak

KUCHING:The Sarawak government is planning to set up international boarding high schools in four key locations in the state.

In announcing this, Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian says these schools would be located in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Most likely, he adds, the schools would be set up next year, with Cambridge University to be engaged in drafting the syllabus.

“According to our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the objective of setting up the international boarding schools is to nurture and produce elite students who can pursue higher studies and gain admission into the best international universities in the world, including those located in the United Kingdom.

“The group of elite students who have obtained new knowledge and skills, with the support from Yayasan Sarawak scholarship, must return and contribute to the development of Sarawak – with a focus on digital transformation to move the state’s economy upwards,” he said at the opening of the UK Education Fair 2019 in Waterfront Hotel here yesterday.

His text-of-speech was read by a political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai, who represented Dr Sim at the event where GES Global Group managing director Peter Wong and executive director Lucy Tang were also present.

The fair was organised by GES Global Education Services to promote UK education.

The event here yesterday was the Sarawak leg, while the one set for Hilton Hotel in Kota Kinabalu today, would be the Sabah leg.

According to GES, students gearing towards further education are encouraged to meet the counsellors and academicians during the fair to enable them explore the best study options and also gain full insights into their desired institutions.

“During the event, you can also meet and talk to our student ambassadors, who are currently studying in various programmes in the UK – (to talk) about their lives and experiences in the UK.

“At the present juncture, the recent weakening of the pound sterling against Malaysian ringgit also makes studying in the UK much more affordable than before,” the group said in a press statement.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Dato Dr Jaujan Sambakong, who is also Sabah’s Minister of Local Government and Housing, is expected to officiate at the Kota Kinabalu event today.