GPS out to prevent ‘foreign’ culture from entering Sarawak (Video)

SERIAN: Sarawakians must reject bad political culture brought from Peninsular Malaysia, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government would exercise its power to prevent such ‘foreign’ culture from entering Sarawak and influencing its people.

Sarawak’s immigration power, he points out, must be protected at all cost to prevent the entry of such culture that is not appropriate in Sarawak.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, says while he is not scolding the peninsula people, at times they can ‘just too extreme’.



Video by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

“We do not want bigots to come to Sarawak,” he said, quoting his predecessor Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“If we don’t do that to these extremists, we in Sarawak too will be fighting unnecessarily.

“Religious issues will be exploited – we cannot do that in Sarawak because in one family, there can be Christians and Muslims living under one roof.

“This is something that is unique and it must be protected by all Sarawakians,” he spoke at the launch of GPS flag for Zone 4B at Kampung Pinchin here yesterday.

Over there (Peninsular Malaysia), continued Abang Johari, even washing machines had to be segregated.

“It happened in Peninsular Malaysia; the Muslim use this laundry, the non-Muslim use that laundry, yet both are using ‘Omo’ (local word for detergent).

“This does not make sense; (it has) nothing to do with your faith. You wash because it’s dirty. Just because you are a Muslim, you wash here,” he said.

Abang Johari said it was very difficult to live that way, adding that Islam never promoted this.

He also cautioned everyone that such politics could not be brought to Sarawak.

He noted that even now, everybody knows that they are quarrelling among themselves, fighting over who will be the Prime Minister.

He said one of the partners in Pakatan Harapan (PH) kept on quarrelling, to a point that ‘their people in Sarawak did not know who to follow.

“They are not systematic. If their politics were to be brought here, we would be destroyed.

“Let us have our own politics, where we protect the interest of everyone regardless of the religion and ethnic group,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said GPS fully supported the Bill to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18 years old.

Some people, he said, alleged that GPS was afraid because by having more young voters, GPS would be in trouble.

“You never know because there are also many young people with GPS because our policy is not for me, not for the leaders in GPS, but for them.

“Our policy today is meant for them. In GPS, we have our own policy for the young; we want to give value to our resources; we give emphasis on education, and priority is given to ‘Anak-Anak Sarawak’ (children of Sarawak).

“Aside from that, Sarawak’s rights must be defended, which we will do through GPS,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, Assistant Minister of Native Land Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben and Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem were also present.