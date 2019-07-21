Know what happened in 1963, people told

KUCHING: Sarawak Day, or July 22, as a historical day and the events that led to Sarawak being given the authority to self-govern in 1963, must be made known to all Sarawakians, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a press statement issued by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Abang Johari regarded those born before 1963 as ‘witnesses to the various phases of development – economic, social, physical and political – taking place in Sarawak.

He also made a call to Sarawakians to remain united to ensure that the state would achieve developed status by 2030.

“Sarawak’s economy must be enhanced in tandem with the global economy, such as including digital economy; otherwise, Sarawak would be left behind,” he said in his message for the souvenir programme of Sarawak Day 2019.

Bintulu Division is hosting this year’s celebration, the first time it is held outside Kuching.

Seven main events are being held until July 22, culminating into Sarawak Day Rally on the morning of July 22 at the Bintulu Old Airport.

Abang Johari said Bintulu was aptly chosen as the host this year since the first sitting of Sarawak Legislative Assembly was held there on Aug 8, 1867.

Meanwhile in his message, minister-in-charge of the celebration Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi called upon all Sarawakians, especially those in Bintulu and nearby areas, to join the event as a gesture of appreciation for the sacrifices and struggles of past leaders, who contributed to the development and progress of Sarawak.

Dr Rundi, who is the Minister for Utilities, said the activities to be held are E-Sports Cup and Forum, Love Sarawak Through History, Sarawak Day Run 2019, a mass thanksgiving ceremony, Konsert Kamek Sayang Sarawak, Sarawak Day Exhibition and Sarawak Day Rally.

He commended all those involved in organising the event for their teamwork, professionalism and high commitment to ensure its success.

Acting State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion, in his message, called upon the civil servants to have the spirit of patriotism in discharging their duties as they were agents responsible for bridging the people and the government.

He said they must also know Sarawak’s history and the sacrifices of past leaders in uniting the people and promoting Sarawak’s political, social and economic stability.

He also expressed the hope that members of Sarawak civil service would always work closely together to see that Sarawak would continue to be developed as aspired by its leaders.