Kuching Lions Clubs jointly donate to SOS shelter

KUCHING: The temporary emergency shelter set up by Save Our Strays Kuching (SOS) received donations from a group of Lions Clubs yesterday.

Lions Club of Serian, Lions Club of Kuching Kota Sentosa, Lions Club of Kuching Kota Samarahan, Lions of Kuching Centennial, Lions Club of Kuching City, Lions Club of Kuching Allamanda, Lions Club of Kuching Stampin-Pending, Lions Club of Bintulu Kidurong and ‘friends of Lions’ jointly donated 1,250 kg of rice, 275 kg kibble, 100 litres of detergent, 1 unit of 660L freezer, 4 units of 10L rice cooker, and 1 unit of pressure water gun.

They also pledged to install CCTV and cement the floor after an assessment of the shelter.

Lions Club of Kuching Stampin-Pending said the shelter run by SOS since the rabies outbreak in July 2017 is currently housing more than 400 trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) community dogs.

This involves high operation cost which includes rental, medicine, daily food consumption of 50 kg rice, 50 kg meat and 60 kg kibble.

As such, it encouraged pet owners to be responsible by neutering and vaccinating their dogs and cats to control the population besides yearly anti-rabies vaccination.

“Pets should not be kept as hobby and later discarded on the streets, as this leads to increase in stray population and animal suffering.

“Currently in rural areas and towns of Sarawak, many pet dogs and cats are left to wander off owners’ properties leading to more strays.

“Pets should not be allowed to roam freely outside. They must be kept in clean and healthy environment within house compounds and leashed when taken for walks with regular health checks at veterinary clinics,” it said.

The public is encouraged to support SOS’s concept of ‘Adopt rescued animals’ which had been vaccinated and neutered.

To volunteer, donate or adopt, contact SOS Kuching through Facebook,” it added.