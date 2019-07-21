Mitra may be extended to Sarawak, Sabah – Waytha Moorthy

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) may be extended to Sarawak and Sabah, said Minister in the Prime MInister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

Waytha Moorthy said under Mitra, the Indian community especially in Sarawak will be assisted in education, economy and social well being.

“I will meet the Indian community in Sarawak, hopefully by next month to engage with them, to listen to issues or any problems faced by them.

“In general, the federal government is helping the Indian community in Peninsular Malaysia especially in education and economy through Mitra, so naturally it will also be extended to Sarawak and Sabah,” he said during a press conference after officiating Program Perpaduan Demi Negara at the Civic Centre here, today.

However, Waytha Moorthy admitted that he has little knowledge about the Indian community in Sarawak.

“I have less knowledge about the Indian community in Sarawak, but this morning I met up with the Indian community heads here and I was informed that they are minority here in Sarawak.

“I told them to make another arrangement with me at another date. I believe they have unique issues in Sarawak,” he said.

Waytha Moorthy said prior to this, Mitra was known as Socioeconomic Development Unit for Indian community under the Prime Minister’s Department.

It was set up with the focus on Indian community empowerment for sustainability in economy, social well being and human excellence.