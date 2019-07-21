MMEA operation finds no foreign fishing vessel

KUCHING: The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) did not find any Vietnamese fishing vessel in Sarawak waters during its recent special operation codenamed ‘Ops Naga Timur’.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral (Maritime) Robert Teh Geok Chuan said only local fishing vessels were found during the one-week operation, which kicked off on July 15.

However, he reminded all local fishing boat operators to always comply with the rules and regulations, and they (MMEA) would not compromise on any unlawful conduct within the Malaysian maritime zone.

“Stern action will be taken against any local individual who conspires with Vietnamese fishermen to enter Sarawak waters. Foreign fishermen who dare to encroach into the territorial waters of Sarawak, they will face us (MMEA), and legal action will be taken against them,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On the operation, Teh said it involved not just their (Sarawak) assets but also a AW139 helicopter from the air operations division and personnel from the Special Task and Rescue Team (STAR).

He said this signified MMEA’s commitment in carrying out the trust and responsibility given to it to guard the country’s waters, particularly in Sarawak.

“The Maritime Air Operations Division (through the helicopter) conducted daily flights for up to more than 150 nautical miles from land to locate foreign fishing vessels, but none were found in Sarawak waters during the period.

“We also took video recordings of the condition in the water during the surveillance period, and it was found that only local fishermen were going about their business (fishing) without harassment from foreign fishing vessels,” he added.

Nonetheless, Teh called upon members of the public who had information about any suspicious activity in Sarawak waters to contact the Maritime Operations Centre Sarawak via 082-432544, which open 24 hours, or call Malaysia Emergency Response Services (MERS) number 999.

MMEA was heavily criticised by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing recently for failing to safeguard Malaysian waters against foreign fishing vessels, claiming that the agency had provided the ‘same old tired excuses’ for their incompetence in carrying out their responsibilities.

It was also reported that illegal fishing vessels, particularly those from Vietnam, had been moving their activities to Sarawak waters due to increased scrutiny by the enforcement agencies in Peninsular Malaysia.